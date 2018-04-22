PR: Essentia to Become First Blockchain Based Solution from Finnish Government Through Collaboration with MTK — Nigeria Today

PR: Essentia to Become First Blockchain Based Solution from Finnish Government Through Collaboration with MTK

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

It hasn’t been long since we offered the Dutch government a blockchain based solution for the border control issue, as we believe that introducing real world use cases is the way towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.

In March 2018, Essentia attended four meetings with representatives of the Finnish MTK organization, discussing possible ways of utilizing the Essentia framework.

As a result, after a month of brainstorming and discussions, it was agreed that Essentia would become the first blockchain startup to help the Finnish organization in its key objective of reducing the unemployment rate.

The Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners (MTK) has announced its readiness to become Finland’s first organization to launch a blockchain based e-government solution.

“In blockchain, we see a number of features which could lend themselves well to the needs of entrepreneurs and citizens in the countryside as well as in the cities,” — MTK’s director of business development Marko Mäki-Hakola.

Combining with the ToitaSuomesta.fi employment service developed by CoReorient Oy, Essentia will be used by employment offices, employers and suchlike as a platform for managed employment in the local community.

There are many ways in which Essentia could be useful for MTK. Let us go through all of them.

First of all, any worker can save certificates of their performed jobs to the Essentia platform and allow their future employers and employment office to view these. This way we can ensure easier and safer cooperation. The employer can view and also add a job certificate(s) even if they are not a user of the ToitaSuomesta work mediation service. This option grants security and is actually a real time-saver both for employers and employees. Last but not least, employment offices can view the progress of the employee across all work mediation services and confirm that he/she fulfills benefits criteria.

From now on it won’t be necessary to share an individual’s entire job records between services and there will also be no need for a new database at the employment office.

MTK, whose members hail from various regional and local organizations, believe that this is only the start of real life testing for MTK’s main interest lies in other areas. One of them is managing and sharing machine-generated data from tractors, dairy, and other equipment. They are also tracking production chains, for example, forest side products from the owner to the refinery, or end-user land registries that will no longer need field sizes regularly updated; the future possibilities for blockchain technology are endless.

The Essentia framework provides the much-needed security in accessing sensitive data, as well as granting full control of the user’s private information and their digital identity in general.

We look forward to working together with the Finnish organization and moving a step closer to the idea we believe in. This is not the end, though, as we will continue searching for the best ways to utilize blockchain technology and Essentia in particular in various spheres of our day-to-day life.

Stay tuned for more information concerning the pilot implementation!

To be a part of their growing community join their Telegram channel https://t.me/essentia_one/.

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

www.essentia.one

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Essentia to Become First Blockchain Based Solution from Finnish Government Through Collaboration with MTK appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

