PR: Gamble.io Weighs in on Another High – Flying Gambling Operator — Nigeria Today

PR: Gamble.io Weighs in on Another High – Flying Gambling Operator

12th of April – The leading Bitcoin & crypto gambling site Gamble.io has completed its review on Cloudbet. Cloudbet is known as one of the top destinations for Bitcoin-based sports betting.

The review revealed that Cloudbet’s solid reputation is no fluke. The company’s sportsbook department has done a great job covering almost every sport under the sun – and with surprisingly high betting limits. “We were extremely happy to see their high betting limits, which cater to high rollers better than any crypto sportsbook out there,” spokesperson of Gamble.io Matt Beardsley highlights.

The online casino at Cloudbet is almost as good as its sportsbook. The list of available casino games is a bit shorter than its competitors, but also the slots cater well to players with deeper pockets than the average Joe.

To top it off, the website is exceptionally well designed for mobile users. “We have not seen many as mobile-friendly operators even among the fiat gambling providers as the reviewed company. You don’t need a phablet to get your bets in”, Beardsley points out.

“To us it seems like they’re on their way to adopting a multi-currency approach, like most of its competitors. It’s very good news for players, as for example Ethereum is already widely accepted among crypto casinos”, Beardsley explains. You can see the full list of trustworthy Ethereum casinos here.

Gamble.io is the watchdog of the crypto gambling industry. The company screens and reviews gambling service providers to sort out the bad apples from the trustworthy operators. Gamble.io is founded on a rock-solid ground by a band of young guns of cryptocurrency experts and old rolling stones of the gambling industry.

