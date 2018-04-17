PR: Innovative Social Network Monoreto Launches Pre-ICO — Nigeria Today

PR: Innovative Social Network Monoreto Launches Pre-ICO

On May 10, 2018, the pre-ICO of the new social network Monoreto starts. The project introduces a blockchain, which will help social network users to monetize their content and their interactions with each other. This social network can disrupt the media landscape: any user will be rewarded, and influencers will get more opportunities for development.

The revenue of social networks depends on user data: content, history of actions on the network and their interactions with each other. The developers of the network do not produce those products. They just support the platform, store user data and sell network audience to advertisers.

Although users create content and share their valuable data, they do not receive revenue and even become objects of manipulation. They miss important and interesting information from their friends in their feeds. Instead, they find ads and posts sponsored by brands. Popular authors also promote goods and services explicitly or in a hidden manner. A survey conducted by Harris Insights & Analytics (Harris Poll) shows that in the 16-19 and 20-39 age groups, 74% of people don’t want to see messages from brands in their newsfeeds. Over a half (56%) of users became less active in social networks or completely left services because of excessive advertising.

The social media crisis is obvious: users are disappointed because they do not get what they want, content authors do not receive the fair reward, and advertisers pay for annoying ads, which does not sell.

Monoreto, the next generation social network, introduces an innovative solution. The blockchain technology will help to maintain the process of user interactions. Tokens of the social network will allow conducting transparent and open transactions, bound to usual actions in social networks.

First, the developers of the project care about authors of high-quality content. Posting a good photo and video content will allow users to earn cash rewards along with likes from followers and other people. With one like an author will receive a reward in tokens equal to 5 cents (or more, if a user who view and like the content wants). Monoreto will help bloggers become independent from advertisers, since popularity is something that will also result in a large number of monetized likes. Monoreto also helps foster relations between bloggers and subscribers with less annoying advertising in posts and a more loyal audience. In addition, the platform will implement content verification tools to identify unique content and to reward authors rather than pirates.

The active users are the most important element of social network: they distribute most interesting publications, leave informative and meaningful comments, their opinion is important to authors. Users will be able to rate other content with the help of likes and this will promote their accounts in the newsfeed. In addition, the social network offers a special bonus program for top-donators, contests, online-video competitions with money prizes and other mechanisms to make liking profitable. As a result, users can show their support to authors and projects, and benefit themselves.

There are unique advantages for advertisers. Monoreto allows to distribute an advertising content in a natural environment of the social network and influences its popularity. On Monoreto, not only the most liked accounts get to top, but also the accounts of users supporting interesting projects (top donators). By liking quality content of other users, a business account itself climbs upwards on Monoreto’s smart feed and gives information to potential consumers through their content. A business owner thereby gets a real return on advertising investment and his money ends up going to his favorite photographer, blogger, actor, or even another business he decides to support instead of to some advertising intermediary.

To start a crowdfunding campaign, the team launches MNR app token under the ERC-20 standard with a limited release. Distribution of tokens will be done by a smart contract. Raised funds will be used to launch the platform and to develop it further, as well as to finance advertising and marketing, and to maintain the platform’s operation.

The distribution campaign for MNR ERC-20 tokens pre-ICO starts on May 10, 2018 and continues to June 10, 2018. During the pre-ICO, 6% of tokens will be sold with a 50% discount of the ICO price excluding ICO discounts (2.5 cents).

