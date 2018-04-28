PR: Mobile Platform Coinseed ICO Streamlines Cypto Investing — Nigeria Today

PR: Mobile Platform Coinseed ICO Streamlines Cypto Investing

We all heard about bitcoin and the intriguing (more like confusing?) technology behind it. That is great but how do you actually benefit from this new invention without becoming an expert in it?

A lot of people have been turned off by the layers of complexity required to understand the many hard to understand concepts and steps to buying, selling and storing cryptocurrency. Then there’s the memorizing all the passwords and security devices for exchanges, and the many keys and wallets required to ensure that your cryptocurrency is safe. You’re probably thinking to yourself that there must be a solution out there that simplifies this.

Well, there is! One such company is Coinseed. By using their mobile app, you don’t have to deal with all the technical aspects of investing in crypto. All you need is to open an account with them and select the cryptocurrencies that you want to invest in. Their app balances high security standards, with ease of use – allowing users to invest in crypto with a click-of-a-button. In this era of technology, do we even expect any less? The app is actually a micro-investment platform similar to Acorns and Stash, allowing users to either automatically collect their spare change to invest or make recurring or one-time investment. The real value of the platform is actually allowing users to invest in cryptocurrency portfolios. In other words, you can invest just $5 in a portfolio of 10 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. There is more! You can see what other users of the platform are investing in and copy their investment portfolio to be your own. Talk about growing together.

As promised in the title of this article, Coinseed deals with all the technical headaches of buying, selling, and storing of your cryptocurrencies (it’s all held within the platform) so that you can just keep tapping on your phone. This one feature alone extends Coinseed’s potential global market significantly – a market that is now downloading the app in large numbers. If that was not enough, Coinseed is offering $5 referral bonus!

Coinseed recently began a round of capital raising through an ICO, after rolling out their finished app globally. “We’ve rolled out a constant stream of fresh features within the app and have also added a well rounded group of highly experienced advisors and team members. We are already profit positive and have over 10,000 users.” said co-founder Sukhbat Lkhagvadorj. Coinseed’s pre-ICO fundraising round came in at $200,000, and they are raising a further $10 million during their crowdsale that began on March 20th.

