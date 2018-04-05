PR: Smart Contract Template Company Smart Startup Looking to Bring Blockchain to the Masses — Nigeria Today

PR: Smart Contract Template Company Smart Startup Looking to Bring Blockchain to the Masses

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

The startup economy is worth trillions of dollars but a large majority of these startups and small businesses do not yet have the resources or access to the technological advancements of blockchain technology and the benefits that smart contracts provide.

UK based Smart Startup Company, founded by social and technology entrepreneur Simon Krystman aims to make it simple for ordinary businesses to benefit from the transparency and security provided by the blockchain, by launching SMRT (Smart Startup Token) contracts. The aim is to create a frictionless trade platform for startups and SMEs.

SMRT describes itself as a “vending machine for legal documents” that are then secured in the blockchain. The need to create contracts can be extremely onerous for start-ups, in terms of both money and time. Blockchain offers the opportunity to make enforcement cheaper and easier. However, few small businesses have the resources or understanding of blockchain technology to utilise it. The SMRT templates will cover the contractual areas that startups and small businesses encounter, such as shareholder and intellectual property agreements. They will also cover finance and trading agreements in the way the Ethereum blockchain was originally designed for.

Simon Krystman explained: “Established trading marketplaces could benefit enormously from our smart contracts, as buyers and sellers will have automatically enforced agreements to transfer money for goods and services. They also open the way for many new decentralised marketplaces, where the smart contracts are the enforcements of trade. Small businesses would be able to buy bundles of our smart contract templates to facilitate their sell/buy trades.”

The pre-ICO for investors is now open and ends on the 21st April 2018. Pre-ICO investors will receive a 50% Bonus for any SMRT purchases.

Team

The SMRT team are highly skilled and experienced in running successful businesses. They have a wide variety of talent, connections and expertise in blockchain, AI, entrepreneurship, funding, intellectual property, government and regulation, giving SMRT a very solid base. Some team members are working in an advisory capacity, while holding down high-profile jobs in industry, government and academia. Others are working full time to build the infrastructure of a world leading company. Upon completion of the ICO, the team will be expanding to bring onboard more in-house software developers, lawyers and finance specialists, building an internal infrastructure and one to manage partners.

Syed Kamall, Member of the European Parliament is the Regulatory Advisor to the SMRT Project, advised; “The technology offers some very exciting opportunities but as legislators internationally, we must also make sure that consumers have trust in it. Blockchain and smart contracts will be a game changer for startups.”

Simon Krystman concluded; “The core of our company is the marriage of legal agreements with blockchain software code, supported by data science and AI. Our key partners represent this core and employ leading practitioners in their respective domains.”

50% Bonus for Pre-ICO contributors

Visit https://smartstartuptoken.tech to find out more and join the Pre-ICO now.

Please note due to regulation, Chinese and US investors are excluded from contribution during the Pre-ICO.

Risk Warning

This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. Your capital is at risk. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

https://smartstartuptoken.tech

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Smart Contract Template Company Smart Startup Looking to Bring Blockchain to the Masses appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

