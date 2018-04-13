Prasad Barve replaces Sameer Shah in 'Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se' - Times of India — Nigeria Today

Prasad Barve replaces Sameer Shah in ‘Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se’ – Times of India
Times of India
Prasad Barve replaces Sameer Shah in 'Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se'
Times of India
A replacement is in store on the show, 'Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se'. Sameer Shah, who plays Keshav Kulkarni, one of the two male leads, is making way for Prasad Barve. The show is a fresh take on the 90s popular comedy series, 'Shrimaan Shrimati'. While …
