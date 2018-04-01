 Prayers, celebrations mark Easter in UAE - Khaleej Times — Nigeria Today
Prayers, celebrations mark Easter in UAE

Posted on Apr 1, 2018


Khaleej Times

Prayers, celebrations mark Easter in UAE
Khaleej Times
Devotees at St Marys Catholic Church in Dubai after an Easter mass on Sunday. Multiple masses were conducted by churches in the UAE. – Photo by Juidin Bernarrd. Thousands of UAE expats on Sunday celebrated the occasion spreading the message of peace

