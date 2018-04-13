 Pregnant Singer Shot Dead After Refusing to Dance With Fan — Nigeria Today
Pregnant Singer Shot Dead After Refusing to Dance With Fan

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Crime

A pregnant singer was shot dead after she refused to dance with a fan, which allegedly annoyed said fan who went on to shoot her. Samina Samoon, 24, was allegedly gunned-down by Tarique Ahmed Jatoi while she sang in front of a small gathering in Pakistan. It was a video shot by someone at the […]

