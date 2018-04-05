Pregnant women protest high medical fees in Ondo — Nigeria Today

Pregnant women protest high medical fees in Ondo

Some pregnant women in Akure on Thursday protested alleged outrageous medical fees at the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Akure. The protesters, who refused to mention their names, alleged that N25,000 was being charged for normal delivery while Caesarean section now costs N50,000. They called on the governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to intervene and reverse the fees.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

