 Pregnant women protest high medical fees in Ondo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pregnant women protest high medical fees in Ondo

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

Some pregnant women in Akure on Thursday protested alleged outrageous medical fees  at the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Akure. The protesters, who refused to mention their names, alleged that N25,000 was being charged for normal delivery while Caesarean section  now costs  N50,000. They called on the governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to intervene and reverse the fees.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.