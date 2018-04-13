Premier League Clubs Vote Against Introduction Of VAR For Next Season — Nigeria Today

Premier League Clubs Vote Against Introduction Of VAR For Next Season

Premier League clubs have voted against the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) for the 2018/19 season.

The new technology, being trialled in this season’s FA and EFL Cup competitions, has come under fire after a number of high profile controversies.

And clubs have voted unanimously against it and are instead in favour of further testing.

A statement read: “Premier League clubs have today agreed to continue advanced testing of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) throughout the 2018/19 season. The decision came after comprehensive discussions regarding the progress made in VAR trials in English football, and key learnings from the many competitions elsewhere using it.

“The clubs recognised and are grateful for the substantial developments made by PGMOL Managing Director Mike Riley and his team.

The major teething problem in VAR’s use during this season’s FA Cup, as well as in other competitions around Europe, has been a lack of communication in the decision-making process.

Supporters have been left bewildered while games have been stopped for long periods of time while decisions were being made.

The Premier League is the exception in choosing to refrain from embracing the technology. VAR will be used at the World Cup in Russia and has also been approved for use next season by most of Europe’s major leagues, including La Liga, the Bundesliga and Serie A.

