 Premier League: I can't play more than 11 players at once – Mourinho tells Rashford, Martial - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Premier League: I can’t play more than 11 players at once – Mourinho tells Rashford, Martial – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Premier League: I can't play more than 11 players at once – Mourinho tells Rashford, Martial
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho, has told Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford that he cannot put more than 11 players on the pitch. Reports in France this week claimed Martial had decided to leave Manchester after being frustrated with a lack of
Mourinho cools talk of Rashford and Martial unrest at Manchester UnitedThe Guardian
Mourinho Says No Guarantee Of Regular Starts For Martial, RashfordCHANNELS TELEVISION
Jose Mourinho dismisses questions about Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford's lack of game timeTelegraph.co.uk
Complete Sports Nigeria –Daily Star –Sports Illustrated –SportsJOE.ie
all 186 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.