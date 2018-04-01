Premier League on Betfair: Tottenham finally win at Chelsea to seize Top Four advantage - Betting.betfair — Nigeria Today

Premier League on Betfair: Tottenham finally win at Chelsea to seize Top Four advantage – Betting.betfair
Premier League on Betfair: Tottenham finally win at Chelsea to seize Top Four advantage
It had been nearly 30 years since Spurs won a game at Stamford Bridge but they finally got one over their west London rivals with a come-from-behind victory today. Joe Dyer has all the betting news from that result and Arsenal's defeat of Stoke, too …
