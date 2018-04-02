Premier League stats: How many more records can Manchester City break? - BBC Sport — Nigeria Today

Premier League stats: How many more records can Manchester City break? – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Premier League stats: How many more records can Manchester City break?
BBC Sport
Manchester City have broken several records already this season, but perhaps the most significant could be to come this weekend, when they face Manchester United. Victory over Everton on Saturday – their 27th league win of the campaign – means they …
Jose Mourinho: Manchester United deserve to finish in second place and will fight for it
