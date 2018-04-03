 PREMIERE: Reekado Banks – Pull Up (Prod. By Altims) — Nigeria Today
PREMIERE: Reekado Banks – Pull Up (Prod. By Altims)

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Music

Supreme Mavin Dynasty serial hit maker “Reekado Banks” releases his much anticipated single “Pull Up” as follow up to his well accepted “Like” which features Tiwa Savage and Fiokee. Pull Up was produced by Altims, Mixed and mastered by Africa’s leading sound engineer “SWAPS“. Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD

