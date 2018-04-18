 Prepare to fight: ‘Battlefield V’ could include a battle royale mode — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Prepare to fight: ‘Battlefield V’ could include a battle royale mode

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Battlefield V hasn’t even been announced by Electronic Arts yet, but a new report claims developer Dice has begun testing out a battle royale mode in the multiplayer shooter. We expect the game to be revealed in June.

The post Prepare to fight: ‘Battlefield V’ could include a battle royale mode appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.