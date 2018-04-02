Presidency: Amnesty To Boko Haram will Move The Nation Forward — Nigeria Today

Presidency: Amnesty To Boko Haram will Move The Nation Forward

The presidency has said granting amnesty to the Boko Haram insurgents will make them drop their arms and embrace peace which will in turn stop bloodshed and save resources for the country. It also explained that President Muhammadu Buhari has remained silent over his second term ambition because his focus was to deliver good governance […]

The post Presidency: Amnesty To Boko Haram will Move The Nation Forward appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

