Presidency blames corrupt Nigerians for UK protest against Buhari — Nigeria Today

Presidency blames corrupt Nigerians for UK protest against Buhari

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

The Presidency has lashed out at those it described as corrupt politicians for orchestrating protests against President Muhammadu Buhari in the UK.

The protest coming less than 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari declared his intention to contest for another term in office as President of Nigeria, is said to be the handiwork of alleged looters and corrupt politicians who are bent on embarrassing the President, as he prepares for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this while commenting on the protest by a group of Nigerians outside the Nigeria House in London.

Shehu however affirms that the President will not be distracted from his mission in the UK.

Corrupt Nigerians who are custodians of slush funds stolen from Nigeria, and hiding in UK, or their resident cronies colluded with some elements to form a league of protesters with a singular aim of distracting and disorganising the scheduled state visit of the President to England, for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and other dignitaries.

“Esteemed Nigerians home and abroad, friends and business investors in Nigeria, should please see through the veil of the motive behind the Abuja House, Kensington London demonstration. It was an orchestrated act of desperation and a ploy to blackmail and hoodwink the President from concentrating on his anti-corruption campaign , which is fast gaining grounds locally and internationally.”

“This unpatriotic act is not unconnected to the Federal government policies to name and shame corrupt citizens and looters; to collate database of Nigerians with homes in UK who are not paying the right taxes, and the hot drive to prosecute all financial defaulters through bilateral and multilateral means.”

The protesters are said to have benchmarked their actions on local grievances and national challenges which the government is already tackling head on.

Such issues include the “herdsmen versus agrarian farmers clashes, fuel scarcity, as well as trumped up charge of hunger in the land at a time when prices of food items are beginning to drop and inflation on the decrease.”

His view was buttressed by our Presidency sources who further repeated the position of Mr. President who famously said that corruption is endemic and Nigerians need to kill it before it kills Nigerians.

“It is obvious that this is a clear cut incident of corruption fighting back. Many of the beneficiaries of corruption and slush funds cannot withstand another devastating blow of Buhari’s anti corruption sledge hammer. Hence, they are resolute to derail the apple cart in order to save their ugly faces and sit back to enjoy the loot in their personal banks. Some of the protesters are not even Nigerians but hired hatchet men paid to do the dirty job,“ we gathered.

According to security sources, the protesters are said to be bent on embarrassing and humiliating the President throughout his stay in the UK. An insider vowed that they will take their demonstrations to the venue of CHOGM holding later in the month in Britain, which President Buhari is attending as a Commonwealth Head of State.

