Presidency denies Buhari promised to stay for one term — Nigeria Today

Presidency denies Buhari promised to stay for one term
The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that his principal never pledged only one-term. Buhari, 75, had on Monday shortly before he left for London, declared his intention to run for presidential election in 2019. Adesina, speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, said the president had declared […]
Presidency denies Buhari promised to stay for one term
