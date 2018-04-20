Presidency disavows fake Zahra Buhari Facebook page - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Presidency disavows fake Zahra Buhari Facebook page – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
Presidency disavows fake Zahra Buhari Facebook page
Daily Sun
“Children of God, here is a 75 years old man walking in the snow without Cardigan just to rescue the battered economic status of Nigeria and some of you senseless people feel he travels too much as if he travels for partying or merry making? “God bless …
Merchants of mischief faked Zahra Buhari's Facebook account — Femi Adesina
Presidency distance self over fake Zahra Buhari Facebook account
Fake Facebook account in Zahra Buhari's name
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!