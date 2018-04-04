Presidency: God has blessed Nigeria through Buhari — Nigeria Today

Presidency: God has blessed Nigeria through Buhari

A Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that under the Muhammadu Buhari presidency Nigeria’s lot has increased greatly even in the face of critics with selfish ambitions and ulterior motives.

Garba Shehu in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday said irrespective of the other areas where the government was still working hard to ensure that every citizen felt the change for which they massively voted for in 2015, it was important for Nigerians to see beyond the negative criticisms and thank God for the Buhari presidency.

“We are only saying that we must learn to pause and count our blessings. The loud voices of critics with selfish ambitions and ulterior motives should not be a veil that keeps Nigerians blind to the many ways God has blessed us and improved our lot through the Buhari administration.”

According to him, “Last year, the World Bank ranked Nigeria among the top 10 reforming economies in the world. This was clearly in recognition of the thorough and rigorous growth and development-oriented economic policies of the Buhari Administration.

“Today, investors and business men and women from around the world can arrive in Nigeria and get their visas right at the airport without any hassle. This is just one of the many reasons why Nigeria has advanced 24 steps in the global ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings of the World Bank.”

“The latest GDP figures show continued growth after the Buhari administration successfully brought the country out of recession, with virtually all sectors of the economy now on the rebound, and significant progress recorded in agriculture,” he said.

He added that fertilizer plants which had been resuscitated has ensured that more young people are going into agriculture, being able, for the first time, to see farming as a viable endeavour.

“Has anyone heard of the Graduates-in-Agriculture Scheme in several states of the federation, a self-driven, government-assisted programme by which our young men and women are stopping their endless wait for white-collar jobs and creating wealth for themselves and the nation?”

On social investments, Shehu said the Buhari administration had put in place an audacious Social Investment Programme to the tune of N500 billion, the largest pro-poor programme in the nation’s history, and the largest social safety net, at least in Sub-Saharan Africa.

‘We have seen today the empirical evidence of the successes of this programme, and all of that is evident for us to see and listen to several testimonies and stories. 200,000 jobs for undergraduates employed under the N-Power programme, 300,000 more waiting to be employed; they have been pre-selected; over 7 million children being fed daily in 22 States so far; beneficiaries of micro-credit loans going to about 300,000; and almost 300,000 households benefiting from conditional cash transfers,” he added.

