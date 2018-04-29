 Presidency is not hereditary, Aden Duale warns politicians - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Presidency is not hereditary, Aden Duale warns politicians – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Presidency is not hereditary, Aden Duale warns politicians
Daily Nation
National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale has warned politicians eyeing the presidency in 2022 that the seat is not hereditary. Speaking in Kasha during the home coming ceremony of Garissa County Executive Committee Member in charge of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.