Presidency: ‘Obasanjo, IBB, others can’t stop Buhari from getting re-elected’ — Nigeria Today

Presidency: ‘Obasanjo, IBB, others can’t stop Buhari from getting re-elected’

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has boasted that none of the former military or civilian leaders can stop President Muhammadu Buhari from getting re-elected in 2019.

Garba Shehu who made the assertion yesterday in an interview with newsmen said most of the president’s contemporaries in the army were no match for him.

According to him, the president deserves a second term in office given his passion for the country.

My response to them (Buhari’s contemporaries in the military and former leaders) is that if they like, they can come and contest against President Buhari. He will defeat them, all of them.

“The president himself, his passion is for the country. This is a president whose passion is not even for the office. Even when everyone is asking him to go for a second term, he is keeping quiet because his focus remains the nation and the problems of the country.

“This is a government that has removed this country from the shame of food importation, every state of the country now is into rice production, and we are feeding not only Nigeria but West Africa. And the government is working on having respectable prices for food items; food inflation is coming down grossly. Everyone complaining of hunger should go and work,” he said.

