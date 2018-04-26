 Presidency Reacts After House Of Reps Summoned Buhari To Appear Before It Over Herdsmen Killing — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Presidency Reacts After House Of Reps Summoned Buhari To Appear Before It Over Herdsmen Killing

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has responded to the summon by the house of representatives asking the President to appear before it. The presidential aide said Buhari will respond to the summon. Timeofgist recall that the House of Representatives on Wednesday summoned Buhari to appear before it […]

The post Presidency Reacts After House Of Reps Summoned Buhari To Appear Before It Over Herdsmen Killing appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.