 President Akufo-Addo swears in 5 Appeals Court Judges - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

President Akufo-Addo swears in 5 Appeals Court Judges – Graphic Online

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

President Akufo-Addo swears in 5 Appeals Court Judges
Graphic Online
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office 5 new Court of Appeals Judges, in fulfilment of Article 144(3) of the Constitution. The five Justices, three men and two women, who were sworn into office by President Akufo-Addo, upon the
1 District 1 factory: not all districts will benefit –HamidPrimenewsghana

all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.