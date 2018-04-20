President Buhari And His Wife Aisha, Hosted To Lavish Dinner By Queen Elizabeth II — Nigeria Today

President Buhari And His Wife Aisha, Hosted To Lavish Dinner By Queen Elizabeth II

President Muhammadu Buhari and Wife Aisha were pictured departing for the lavish dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II for Heads of Government and their spouses at the Buckingham palace London on 19th April 2018…

The Queen hosted a dinner for Commonwealth leaders and their spouses tonight in the Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery.

Her Majesty hosted a three-course meal for Commonwealth leaders and their spouses in the Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery, which is said to be the first time she has ever held such an event in that space, although other members of the royal family have.

The lavish dinner is ahead of anointing the Queen’s successor on Friday, as she told foreign dignitaries earlier today of her ‘sincere wish’ that they pick Prince Charles to take over as leader of the Commonwealth.

There were plenty of colourful outfits, with many guests arriving in traditional dress for the dinner in the Palace’s picture gallery.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

