President Buhari Announces Intention To Run For President In 2019 — Nigeria Today

President Buhari Announces Intention To Run For President In 2019
The presential adviser on new media, President Muhammadu Buhari has today, formally announced he will seek re-election in 2019. BREAKING: President Muhammadu Buhari has just officially announced his intention to seek re-election in 2019. Details soon… — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 9, 2018 The President made the announcement this Monday morning at a meeting of […]
The post President Buhari Announces Intention To Run For President In 2019 appeared first on Timeofgist.
