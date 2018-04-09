 President Buhari Announces Intention To Run For President In 2019 — Nigeria Today
President Buhari Announces Intention To Run For President In 2019

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The presential adviser on new media, President Muhammadu Buhari has today, formally announced he will seek re-election in 2019. BREAKING: President Muhammadu Buhari has just officially announced his intention to seek re-election in 2019. Details soon… — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 9, 2018 The President made the announcement this Monday morning at a meeting of […]

