President Buhari arrives Bauchi for two-day working visit — Nigeria Today

President Buhari arrives Bauchi for two-day working visit
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Bauchi State on a two-day working visit. The presidential plane touched down at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi at about 10:2am on Thursday. Buhari is expected to commission some projects especially roads and flag off the distribution of 500 tractors to farmers in the state during his […]
