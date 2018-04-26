President Buhari Arrives Bauchi — Nigeria Today

President Buhari Arrives Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Bauchi State on a two-day working visit. The presidential plane touched down at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi at about 10:20 am on Thursday. President Buhari was welcomed at the airport by the governors of Bauchi and Adamawa states, Mr Muhammed Abubakar and Mr Mohammed Jibrilla, […]

The post President Buhari Arrives Bauchi appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

