President Buhari arrives US with governors, Dangote, others (SEE PHOTOS) — Nigeria Today

President Buhari arrives US with governors, Dangote, others (SEE PHOTOS)

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria on Sunday arrived the United States of America ahead of his scheduled meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump on the 30th of April., heis currently at Blair House, a presidential guest house in Washington DC.

With him during his welcome celebration to the America include: Simon Lalong and Ibikunle Amosun, governors of Plateau and Ogun states, Abubakar Malami, minister of justice; Nnenna Ukeje, a house of representatives member from Abia state and Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man.

See Photos:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

