President Buhari arrives US with governors, Dangote, others (SEE PHOTOS) — Nigeria Today

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria on Sunday arrived the United States of America ahead of his scheduled meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump on the 30th of April., heis currently at Blair House, a presidential guest house in Washington DC.

With him during his welcome celebration to the America include:  Simon Lalong and Ibikunle Amosun, governors of Plateau and Ogun states, Abubakar Malami, minister of justice; Nnenna Ukeje, a house of representatives member from Abia state and Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man.

See Photos:

