 President Buhari heading Back to Nigeria after #CHOGM2018 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

President Buhari heading Back to Nigeria after #CHOGM2018

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has left London today for Nigeria after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting #CHOGM2018 and another meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This was revealed via the official Twitter account of the Presidency of Nigeria:

While the President was away, controversy broke over a video of him speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum on Wednesday, where he said the Nigerian youth wants to “sit and do nothing”.

His comments have so far been met with heavy backlash.

The post President Buhari heading Back to Nigeria after #CHOGM2018 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.