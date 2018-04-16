President Buhari meets Theresa May (VIDEO) — Nigeria Today

President Buhari meets Theresa May (VIDEO)
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari met with British Prime Minister Theresa May today in London.
Here is the video shared by his media team:
VIDEO: Prime Minister @theresa_may welcoming President @MBuhari to 10 Downing Street. #PMBinUK pic.twitter.com/lWv97URs72
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 16, 2018
