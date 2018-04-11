President Buhari receives Archbishop of Canterbury & Nigerian High Commissioner at Abuja House in London — Nigeria Today

President Buhari receives Archbishop of Canterbury & Nigerian High Commissioner at Abuja House in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday left Nigeria for Britain in order to hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18-20 April. Today, his media team shared photos from where he is staying at the Abuja House in London as he received the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and […]

The post President Buhari receives Archbishop of Canterbury & Nigerian High Commissioner at Abuja House in London appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

