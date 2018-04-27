President Buhari receives Tijjaniyya Movement leaders - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

President Buhari receives Tijjaniyya Movement leaders – P.M. News



P.M. News President Buhari receives Tijjaniyya Movement leaders

P.M. News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with leadership of the Tijjaniyya Islamic movement at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, National Secretary of the movement, Malam Kashim …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

