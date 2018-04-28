President Buhari to Inaugurate Nigeria’s First Seven Star Hotel — Nigeria Today

President Buhari to Inaugurate Nigeria’s First Seven Star Hotel

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to inaugurate Nigeria’s first seven-star apartment hotel, the Fraser Suites, located in the Central Business District, Abuja on May 9, 2018 at an exclusive guests-only ceremony.

He will be supported by members of the diplomatic corps, heads of international multilateral agencies, regional bodies, and international non-governmental organizations accredited to Nigeria.

Fraser Suites’ Marketing Communications Advisor, Haroun Audu, in a statement on Friday, said business executives had been invited to view the hotel’s facilities, enjoy the refreshments, soft entertainment and network.

He stated that the 126 guest rooms in the Fraser Suites were designed for the contemporary business traveler, replete with modern facilities and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and Internet-enabled television, among others.

“Created to convey a sophisticated residence in the city, the hotel’s 126 suites each come with Nespresso coffee machines, kitchenette and luxurious L’Occitane bathroom amenities,” the statement added.

Guests are to be entertained by the blazing fast Wi-Fi, the Internet-enabled television and the welcoming ambiance of the hotel.

Fraser’s Suites also has swimming pools for adults and children, a gymnasium for the health-conscious, as well as a lounge and a restaurant offering Nigerian and continental dishes.

Developed and promoted by the international real estate developer and investor, Royal Pacific Group, the hotel has won within six months of operation the globally acclaimed World Luxury Hotel Awards and was adjudged the Global Winner for Luxury Business Serviced Apartments, both in 2017.

