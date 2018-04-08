President Buhari to Leave for Britain on Monday — Nigeria Today

President Buhari to Leave for Britain on Monday
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria on Monday, April 9, for Britain, the presidency has announced. This was revealed in a press statement signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity. Buhari is said to be leaving in order to attend hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead […]
