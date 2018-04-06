 President Buhari Visits Daura - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
President Buhari Visits Daura – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 6, 2018


President Buhari Visits Daura
President Muhammadu Buhari with Governor Aminu Masari and Mr Shittu Shittu, Mr Ahmad El-Marzuq and Alhaji Bello as he arrived in Katsina State on April 6, 2018. President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for his hometown, Daura in Katsina State. The
