President grants general amnesty for 8541 prisoners - Eleven Myanmar — Nigeria Today

President grants general amnesty for 8541 prisoners – Eleven Myanmar
|
Eleven Myanmar
|
President grants general amnesty for 8541 prisoners
Eleven Myanmar
President Win Myint granted a general amnesty for 8541 prisoners including 36 prisoners of conscience and 51 foreign ones to mark Myanmar New Year day which falls on April 17. A total of 8490 prisoners were released on the presidential amnesty …
Pardons No Substitute for Reform in Myanmar
36 political prisoners included in Thingyan presidential amnesty
Political Observers Take Aim at Myanmar President's Holiday Speech
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!