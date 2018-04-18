 President grants general amnesty for 8541 prisoners - Eleven Myanmar — Nigeria Today
President grants general amnesty for 8541 prisoners – Eleven Myanmar

President grants general amnesty for 8541 prisoners
President Win Myint granted a general amnesty for 8541 prisoners including 36 prisoners of conscience and 51 foreign ones to mark Myanmar New Year day which falls on April 17. A total of 8490 prisoners were released on the presidential amnesty
