President Muhammadu Buhari & Wife Aisha attend Queen’s Dinner during #CHOGM at Buckingham Palace — Nigeria Today

President Muhammadu Buhari & Wife Aisha attend Queen’s Dinner during #CHOGM at Buckingham Palace

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Aisha Buhari were in attendance for the Queen’s Dinner during The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), at Buckingham Palace in London on April 19, 2018.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, received Commonwealth Heads of Government and their spouses in the Blue Drawing Room, where the evening commenced with a drinks reception.

The dinner took place in the Picture Gallery where Her Majesty gave a speech.

See more photos below.

Photo Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas – WPA Pool/Getty Images | Instagram – @buharisallau

The post President Muhammadu Buhari & Wife Aisha attend Queen’s Dinner during #CHOGM at Buckingham Palace appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

