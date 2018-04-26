 President of Malawi to address MSps - HeraldScotland — Nigeria Today
President of Malawi to address MSps – HeraldScotland

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Africa


President of Malawi to address MSps
The President of the African nation of Malawi will address MSPs at Holyrood later. His Excellency Professor Peter Mutharika will speak in the Scottish Parliament's chamber after First Minister's Questions has concluded. Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh
