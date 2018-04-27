President Trump and Germany's Merkel hold press conference - CNN — Nigeria Today

President Trump and Germany’s Merkel hold press conference – CNN
|
CNN
|
President Trump and Germany's Merkel hold press conference
CNN
Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in the Oval Office of the White House.Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images. President Trump is set to hold a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel this afternoon. Here are some …
Showing warmth, Merkel and Trump meet over Iran and trade
Trump welcomes Angela Merkel, hailing 'great relationship'
Trump hosts 'extraordinary woman' Merkel for White House talks
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!