President Trump Under Attack For Bombing Syria — Nigeria Today

President Trump Under Attack For Bombing Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump will not find things easy for now as Congressional Democrats have attacked him for not seeking Congress authorisation before striking Syria on Friday. While the Democrats call the strikes “unconstitutional” and questioning the strategy, many Republicans, applauded the president’s move. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, who has pushed Congress […]

The post President Trump Under Attack For Bombing Syria appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

