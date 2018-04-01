President Trump’s women — Nigeria Today

President Trump’s women

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | U.S. President Donald Trump is facing embarrassing new accusations of infidelity, with a former Playboy model providing details about their alleged ten-month affair. Karen McDougal described bursting into tears after he offered her money following their first sexual encounter.

She said she had loved him and believed he had loved her and might marry her, even though he had at the time only just had a son with his third wife Melania.

Trump denies the alleged affair. A porn star, Stormy Daniels, also claims she was having an affair with Trump during the same period.

