Presidential Committee on North-East speaks on TY Danjuma’s ‘resignation’ — Nigeria Today

Presidential Committee on North-East speaks on TY Danjuma’s ‘resignation’

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative, PCNI, has debunked reports making the rounds that its chairman, Lieut.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) has resigned. Head of Media and Communications of the Committee, Alkasim Abdulkadir, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday. Recall that Danjuma, a former chief of army staff, recently accused the armed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

