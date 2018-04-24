Presidential declaration: Wike urges youths to vote out APC — Nigeria Today

Presidential declaration: Wike urges youths to vote out APC
Rivers State Governor,
Nyesom Wike, said Nigerian
youths have a responsibility to
vote out the All Progressives
Congress, APC, in 2019.
This is as the Nigeria Automobile
Technicians Association, Rivers
State branch, endorsed Governor
Wike for a second term, citing his
performance as the reason behind
their decision.
Speaking during a solidarity
visit yesterday at the Government
House, Port Harcourt, Governor
Wike said the federal government
has no plan for the future of
the country, hence they have
destroyed all viable sectors.
“A government that has no plan
for the people, does not think of
their welfare and security, goes
ahead to say that the youths are
lazy.
“Having collapsed the country,
they want to blame it on others.
Things were not like this before
they worsened the situation. I
am happy that we now know our
mistakes and we are not going to
continue with it in 2019”.
The governor said contrary
to the presidential declaration,
Nigerian youths are not lazy.
“I know that our youths are not
lazy. The only power we have is
our Permanent Voter Card, PVC.
If you don’t have your PVC, then
you are lazy. We must use it to
chase away this lazy party out of
Nigeria,” Wike said.
Governor Wike said his
administration has a deliberate
policy to grow the state’s economy
and empower the youths.
“Members of Nigeria
Automobile Technicians
Association, Rivers State Branch,
will benefit from the monthly
N200 million interest free loan
set aside by the government. The
funds will be released to different
traders and young entrepreneurs
on a phased basis.
“Once you get the loan, apply it
to your businesses and trades to
grow the state’s economy. I also
plead with you to work with the
state government to ensure that
your members don’t ply your
trade on the main road.”
On national security, Governor
Wike stated that the federal
government should be held
responsible for the unbridled
killing of innocent Nigerians
across the country.
“It is responsible for the
bloodshed in the country. This is
a party that believes in sucking
blood. If the party does not believe
in sucking blood, they would
have checked the shedding of
innocent blood,” he said.
Earlier, Chairman of the
association, Comrade Stanley
Amadi, announced the
endorsement of Governor Wike
for a second term.
He said 20,000 mechanics
working in Rivers State will work
hard to ensure that Governor
Wike emerges victorious at the
polls.
He said the endorsement is to
allow him complete all ongoing
projects and consolidate on the
gains of his first term.
Highpoint of the occasion was
the decoration of the governor
as a grand patron of the Nigeria
Automobile Technicians
Association, Rivers State branch
