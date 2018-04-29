Prevail on Buhari to release our members detained for celebrating you – IPOB tells Trump — Nigeria Today

Prevail on Buhari to release our members detained for celebrating you – IPOB tells Trump
The Indigenous People of Biafra has called on President Donald Trump of America who is scheduled to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday to pressure him(Buhari) to release their members in various detention facilities, who were hauled in for celebrating his inauguration. IPOB said that it views the invitation of President Buhari to the US […]
