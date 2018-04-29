 Prevail on Buhari to release our members detained for celebrating you – IPOB tells Trump — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Prevail on Buhari to release our members detained for celebrating you – IPOB tells Trump

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra has called on President Donald Trump of America who is scheduled to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday to pressure him(Buhari) to release their members in various detention facilities, who were hauled in for celebrating his inauguration. IPOB said that it views the invitation of President Buhari to the US […]

Prevail on Buhari to release our members detained for celebrating you – IPOB tells Trump

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.