Preview: Bayern Munich travel to Hannover, likely to make rotations - Bavarian Football Works — Nigeria Today

Preview: Bayern Munich travel to Hannover, likely to make rotations – Bavarian Football Works
|
Bavarian Football Works
|
Preview: Bayern Munich travel to Hannover, likely to make rotations
Bavarian Football Works
Bayern Munich will travel to Hannover on Saturday for what will be their second Bundesliga match since clinching their sixth consecutive title two weeks ago vs. Augsburg. For Bayern, Jupp Heynckes will clearly be selecting his starting eleven quite …
Heynckes: Lewandowski and Ronaldo comparisons are impossible
Euro Paper Talk: Bayern star wants La Liga move; Mandžukić to move to rival Serie A club
Hannover 96 vs Bayern Munich Preview: Previous Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!