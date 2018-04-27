Price hike: Amazon is about to increase Prime membership to $119 a year — Nigeria Today

Price hike: Amazon is about to increase Prime membership to $119 a year

Amazon is raising the cost of its Prime membership from $99 to $119 a year. It’ll go into effect for new sign-ups on May 11, and for renewals on June 16. Amazon launched Prime in 2005 and it now has 100 million members globally.

The post Price hike: Amazon is about to increase Prime membership to $119 a year appeared first on Digital Trends.

