Prince Philip admitted to hospital for planned surgery — Nigeria Today

Prince Philip admitted to hospital for planned surgery
Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital, a royal spokesman said in a statement Tuesday. The Duke of Edinburgh will undergo planned surgery on his hip at King Edward VII Hospital on Wednesday. On Sunday, the Duke was absent from an Easter service attended by […]
The post Prince Philip admitted to hospital for planned surgery appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!