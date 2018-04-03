Prince Philip to undergo Hip Surgery — Nigeria Today

Prince Philip to undergo Hip Surgery

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg, is scheduled to undergo a hip surgery, the Buckingham Palace has announced. According to BBC, Prince Philip has been admitted at the King Edward VII’s Hospital and will be undergoing surgery on Wednesday. The statement released by the Buckingham Palace read: His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted […]

