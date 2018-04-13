Prince Uche Secondus, Governor Ayo Fayose, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and Senator Biodun Olujimi) — Nigeria Today

Prince Uche Secondus, Governor Ayo Fayose, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and Senator Biodun Olujimi)
About two weeks ago the national leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, publicly
admitted its wrongdoings and apologized to Nigerians over its past mistakes that led to the mass
defection of aggrieved members to other political parties.
The apology came from the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a public discourse on
contemporary politics and governance in Nigeria organized by the party in Abuja. Speaking on the
theme, “Nation Building: Resetting the agenda,” Secondus pledged the readiness of the PDP to learn
from its mistakes, arguing that regardless of what the party failed to do, experience remains the best
teacher.
“The PDP was in power for 16 years and as expected, we made mistakes. We are sorry for our mistakes
and when we return, we shall make this country better. We have experience; no other party has it. The
PDP has embarked on a rescue mission and together we will salvage this nation back from the grip of the
incompetent All Progressives Congress, APC,” Secondus said.
Though the ruling APC had cashed in on the apology to mean that the PDP performed woefully while in
government, they distorted the apology as Prince Secondus apologized over how the party was ran from
within and not how previous governments elected on its platform administered the country.
Specifically, Secondus was apologizing for the impunity, imposition of candidates, godfatherism and
manipulation of primaries that was the stock in trade of the PDP that led to its defeat in the 2015
general election.
Since Prince Secondus and the new National Working Committee, NWC, hit the ground running after the
December, 2017 national convention that brought it into office, they have been using every opportunity
to inform Nigerians that they have rebranded into a truly democratic party. They have given dozens of
assurances that their primaries henceforth shall be free, fair, credible and that there will not be
imposition of candidates.
The forthcoming governorship primaries in Ekiti State will serve as a litmus test for the PDP’s apology.
The Ekiti State chapter of the party has been in crisis since September, 2017 when the outgoing
Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, unilaterally adopted his Deputy, Professor Kolapo Olusola, as his
successor. Very strong protests had trailed the declaration of the deputy governor as Fayose’s successor
as it is believed that the governor will do everything possible, using state apparatus, to frustrate other
governorship aspirants out of the race.
Aspirants who have indicated interest for the governorship position under the PDP are the current
Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka; Senator Biodun Olujimi; Prince Dayo Adeyeye,
Ambassador Dare Dejide and Barrister Owoseni Ajayi.
The national leadership of the PDP was compelled to step in and set up a committee led by a former
Senate President, David Bonaventure Mark, to resolve the crisis. Last month, the David Mark committee
came out with a report that it has resolved the crisis and reconciled aggrieved members of the party.
Reeling out the resolutions of the peace parley, Secretary of the reconciliation committee, Dr. Eddy
Olafeso, said “Governor Fayose and all the aspirants attended the meeting.”
He added that “all the parties agreed to a free, fair and credible primary to elect a gubernatorial
candidate for the July polls.”
Olafeso said “Fayose pledged to work with any of the contestants who emerge at the primary and that
nobody was persuaded or compelled to withdraw from the race.”
The jubilation that trailed the supposed “resolution” of the crisis was cut short when the governor came
out a few days later to declare that he is not going back on his support for his deputy. This was
interpreted in political circles to mean that the primaries have been compromised in advance and it will
be a mirage to expect transparent and credible primaries in Ekiti State.
"In the spirit of the understanding we had with the Senator David Mark-led reconciliation committee,
knowing that we have more than one aspirant, I will ensure a level-playing ground. I have pitched my
tent with Olusola and I stand with him, today and tomorrow. We are going to give everybody the right of
primary."
Governor Fayose’s contradictory statement that he has pitched his tent with one aspirant and same
time that he will ensure a level playing ground for everyone only compounded the confusion in Ekiti
PDP.
Worried that the PDP governorship primary is going to be a charade with a predetermined outcome,
some aspirants such as two former Deputy Governors, Sikiru Lawal and Bisi Omoyeni, as well as a former
Nigerian Envoy to Canada, Dare Bejide, have left the party for the Social Democratic Party, SDP.
Members of the PDP have been expressing deep concern over the defection of these prominent
members to the SDP, a development that will likely affect the party during the governorship election.
One of the governorship aspirants, Senator Biodun Olujimi, blamed the national leadership of the party
for the defection of these chieftains.
According to her, “Our leadership should take the blame for standing with their hands akimbo, this is
not good. They waited for so long and allowed these crises to fester, but now they will wake up having
known that there are problems,” she said.
The senator, who is representing Ekiti South, said “it is worrisome that we are losing our prominent
members. Former Deputy Governors Lawal and Omoyeni are major stakeholders in our party. They
worked hard in the last election in 2014 for the enthronement of Fayose’s government.
“Our national leaders promised to be up and doing; they should not expect that five aspirants will be
fighting for a ticket and you will tie the hands of four of them backwards and leave one untied and
expect us to fight on, this is injustice and it is against the spirit of our party’s constitution.”
Senator Olujimi is not all wailing as she proffered solution as possible post-primary crisis. According to
her, the national leadership must ensure that all aspirants are given the list of statutory delegates ahead
of the primaries.
“To allay the fears that no one can rig the primary, the statutory delegates’ list have been given to us
from Abuja, it is available because it is our property.”
It is common knowledge that the list of delegates plays a crucial role in the conduct of elections. Primary
elections are easily rigged with the manipulation or outright change of delegates list at the last moment
when strange names are smuggled into the list.
However, the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, gave kudos
to the NWC for coming out with a timetable to ensure that primaries are conducted despite the fact that
Governor Fayose had openly said that the primaries are as good as gone.
Speaking with journalists at the PDP national secretariat after submitting his nomination form,
yesterday, Prince Adeyeye said “this is a welcome development and the first time in the history of the
party that we will be seeing this kind of timetable which I believe is the sign of transparency to ensure
fairness.
“In the past, three-man abduct delegate election are made three or two days before the primaries and
there will be so many disputes which will never be resolved till the day of the primaries and will just rush
people to the primaries without knowing who are the delegates, but it has been corrected now.
‘‘We had the same problem during the Anambra primaries which is one of the things that created
problems for us.
“So for the national organization secretary and the NWC to have come out with this timetable, we are
very happy and we believe that their intentions are pure and they will ensure free and fair primaries as
the whole thing will start on April 21,” Prince Adeyeye said.
The Secondus-led NWC appears to have taken a positive step towards ensuring a credible governorship
primaries in Ekiti State if what Prince Adeyeye said is anything to go by. However, the major task still lies
ahead, especially on the conduct of the delegates’ election and who will be on the list of statutory
delegates.
However, the entire country is watching how the PDP conducts its Ekiti primary which will go a long to
show if it has truly rebranded into a true democratic party. If the party gets it right it will boost the
confidence of Nigerians in the “rebranded” PDP, but if it ends up conducting a sham primary that will
sound the death knell for a party that is just getting back on its feet. Prince Secondus and the PDP have
to keep a date with history on May 8 in Ekiti State during the governorship primary.
